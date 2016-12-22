Cowboys practice report: Three starters out with injuries

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford and left tackle Tyron Smith went through stretches and worked on the side during the early portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media, but were listed as did not participate on the injury report.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also didn’t practice as the team will be cautious with his back injury with the playoffs in mind.
Crawford is dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, but is hopeful to play on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. Crawford, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks, said it’s the left shoulder injury that may keep him out of the game.
“Just trying to get it to the point where I can play,” said Crawford, who has been credited with 17 QB pressures.
“I always expect to play, so we’ll see what happens.”
Smith, meanwhile, has been monitoring his back all season. He had a bulging disc earlier in the season that forced him to miss two games, but has been able to play through it the past 10 games.
Lawrence missed last Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, and may not be available again until the playoffs. He underwent back surgery early last offseason, and had a setback earlier this year that has forced him to monitor it in practice and in games.
He played only 13 defensive snaps against the New York Giants earlier this month, and has recorded just one sack in nine games.
Other notable players who didn’t practice include linebacker Justin Durant (elbow), defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin).
Linebacker Sean Lee (knee) and defensive end Jack Crawford (foot) were limited.
Safety J.J. Wilcox (thigh) was a full participant, as were wide receiver Dez Bryant (back), safety Barry Church (forearm) and left guard Ron Leary (back).
