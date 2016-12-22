Cowboys center Travis Frederick hasn’t given up a sack since 2014

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick hasn’t given up a sack since Nov. 2, 2014 against Arizona. That’s 37 consecutive games without allowing a sack, and Frederick will look to extend that impressive streak against the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
That dominance is part of the reason Frederick has been selected to his third straight Pro Bowl and is why the Cowboys made him the highest-paid center in the NFL before the season.
A reporter attempted to mention the streak without jinxing Frederick going forward.
“For sure, jinx,” Frederick said, laughing. “That’s kind of a shadow stat. The center doesn’t generally block one-on-one very often in pass protection. My job is to make sure everybody is on the same page and get directed and then when I do, I need to block.
“I would say there’s not as much opportunity to give up a sack at the center position as there is at others. I’m fortunate to have the guys that play next to me with [left guard Ron Leary] and [right guard Zack Martin]. They help tremendously to me because without them doing it just perfectly, it makes my job 10 times harder.”
Frederick, 26, has only given up four sacks in his career, according to STATS Inc. He gave up 3.5 as a rookie in 2013 and a half sack in 2014.
Frederick has also avoided penalties much of his career, being flagged only 15 times. He has four penalties this season.
“He’s a really good football player and for so many different reasons,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s a talented guy obviously. He knows how to play the game. He, too, is a great leader. He leads that offensive line. He’s a great communicator and he just does his job really well.
“He blocks his guy in the running game, he blocks his guy in the passing game, he makes everybody else’s environment better for how he plays, how he communicates, how he cleans up other blocks. He’s just an awfully good player.”
