Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee snubbed of a Pro Bowl berth

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been credited by the coaching staff with a team-leading 168 tackles this season. He has 12 tackles for loss, which also leads the team. He set a franchise record with 22 tackles two weeks ago against the New York Giants.
But that apparently isn’t good enough for Pro Bowl honors.
Lee ranked as one of the biggest snubs as the NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night. Forty-four players from each the NFC and AFC are selected to the game by a consensus vote between fans, players and coaches.
Lee’s teammate and fellow linebacker, Andrew Gachkar, took to his Twitter account about the snub.
“Just saw these pro bowl rosters... lol absolutely the stupidest list I've ever seen if it doesn't include Sean Lee. Pointless. #ProBowl,” Gachkar wrote on his handle @theGACH.
Lee is considered an outside linebacker, which means he had to go against pass rushers who play in a 3-4 defense. The NFC’s outside linebackers were Atlanta’s Vic Beasley, Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan and Carolina’s Thomas Davis. Beasley is leading the NFL with 14.5 sacks and Kerrigan has 11.
Davis seems to be the odd choice over Lee. Davis has 92 tackles, per the league stats, with 2.5 sacks and three interceptions. Lee has been credited with 140 tackles by the league.
Lee also wasn’t on the initial Pro Bowl roster a year ago, but was eventually added as an alternate. That marked the first time he got a Pro Bowl nod in his career.
Despite the snub, there’s no question Lee is having his best season.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli called it an “off the charts” season earlier this month.
“There’s not a guy, in my opinion, playing defense right now on any team playing at that level,” Marinelli said. “What you’re asking him to do? He’s off the charts.
“Never comes off the field. He plays the pass. He can blitz. He can play the run inside, play the run outside. He can cover man-to-man. I mean, he runs the defense. He runs the whole thing.”
Comments