Ezekiel Elliott gives the Cowboys some of the title swag of the 1990s

FRISCO In the Dallas Cowboys’ quest to recreate the formula of the dynasty teams of the 1990s, they might have finally found the cherry on top in the form of the cocky and carefree swag of rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Coach Jason Garrett has been painstakingly deliberate in remaking the foundation. He started with the offensive line. This team, like those of the 1990s, is built with strong bodies in the trenches in tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.
All three are Pro Bowlers. All three are the foundation of the league’s best offensive line.
The Cowboys have remade the famed Triplets _ namely, quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin _ in the form of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott and receiver Dez Bryant.
Prescott is the leader like Aikman. Elliott is the engine on the ground that makes things go like Smith and Bryant brings the passion and intensity like Irvin.
But one thing that the 1990s teams had that also made them special and also put them over the top was a cocky swag that gave them a feeling they couldn’t be beaten.
Irvin provided that, as well as flamboyant cornerback Deion Sanders.
To steal a line from owner Jerry Jones, swag is hard to define but "you know it when you see it."
The Cowboys played like champions. They looked like champions and they acted like champions. They talked the talk and walked the walk and didn’t care what others thought.
Enter Elliott and his end zone celebration on Sunday.
It wasn’t just about the celebration. It was another example of Elliott’s carefree attitude that he has displayed all season.
Whether it’s his jumping or his partying, Elliott is going to do what Elliott is going to do.
Deal with it.
One reason people question whether the Cowboys can win the Super Bowl is because they are led by rookies.
Well, these rookies don’t know they are not supposed to be doing that.
More important, they don’t care that you don’t think they can’t, especially Elliott.
He has an extreme amount of self-confidence.
More to the point, he has that 1990s swag that just might put the Cowboys over the top.
