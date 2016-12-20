Jerry Jones indicates setback in Morris Claiborne’s rehab

Cornerback Morris Claiborne is on the road to recovery, but the question remains whether he will heal enough to help the Cowboys this season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Claiborne has “lingering effects” from a strenuous workout Friday.
“He did do it well,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But on the other hand, he did have some lingering effects from that over the weekend. So we will let that sort itself out here this week, let him have some more very strenuous workouts. We’re very pleased with those. And, so, we’ll be looking to him as we look to what we’re doing, see how the games go here.”
Claiborne has not played since injuring his groin in the Oct. 30 game against the Eagles. He has explained the injury as a tearing of bone off his pelvis, which is an avulsion fracture.
He said last week that an MRI brought good news in the healing process.
But Jones indicated a setback in the rehab process, making him less confident in Claiborne’s return this season. In the past, the owner has used the word “absolutely” when asked whether Claiborne would return this season.
“Based on how he was able to move around Friday of last week,” Jones said Tuesday, “even though he did have some resulting soreness, then I think we can look to see him on the field in the future this year.”
