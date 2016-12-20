Jerry Jones doesn’t care what’s said, just keep Cowboys in headline

Jerry Jones doesn’t care what you say about him as long as you spell his name right. He doesn’t care what you say about his Dallas Cowboys either as long as you’re talking about them.
The Cowboys owner long has held to the philosophy that any news is good news. He even admits to stirring things up just to create headlines as he did last week by seemingly opening the door for a Tony Romo return.
Jones was asked Tuesday on his radio show about his comments of wanting to “stir the pot” in a Wall Street Journal story on him this week.
“It was a little reflection,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I was asked the question do you ever think about that or the results of it, and I said there’s a whole lot of me that wants to involve as much as I can for competitive reasons information about our team. I’ve always wanted to put as much out there as I can. I think Tex Schramm actually had that attitude before I became a Cowboy, and he was brilliant at it. When I got here we were the first team to ever put a camera in the draft room, and ESPN showed our draft room activity. So I’m very much into putting interesting things, or at least things that I think are interesting or could be to other people. It falls into that category. And I might give it a little extra twist one way or the other, but I do that naturally.
“So bottom line is that was a little self-reflecting there, and it can be pretty accurate. A lot of times I do this stuff to create the debate.”
Jones said anyone who argues it creates a distraction for his team is wrong.
“I just don’t see it,” Jones said. “ESPN did a documentary here that’s coming out here in the next few weeks. It was ‘Before They Were Cowboys’ and it showed our national championship team [at Arkansas]. I have never thought much to the issue of distraction as to how you play the game at all. I think you can get distracted if you don’t go to bed. I think you can get distracted if you have physical things. But as far as getting ready to play, I know for me when, boy, you stepped out there all you had on your mind was how to win, how to make your assignment, how to prepare for that. I was never involved in anything where off-the-field distracted. And this will point out that before the game I used to get taped up, get all ready to go. I was collecting student tickets at a dollar apiece. And our tickets were selling for $20 apiece back then, face value at $7. Well, I would sell about 20 of those over the phone and when the fans would come in, they would gather out where the players get in the game, whether it was Little Rock or it was Fayetteville. And I would lead them across the back of the end zone like the Pied Piper with those student tickets. And, so, I was making about $400 a ballgame while I was in school. Then I would come in, slip my pants on, and Coach Broyles would smile and say, ‘Is Jones in?’ and then he would get on with the team message. My point is I never believed in that kind of distraction as an issue.”
Jones said he has never had a discussion with players to ignore what he says publicly. He never has felt it necessary, he said.
“Not at all. Not at all,” Jones said. “I don’t know when I’ve ever thought that I have said something about a player that I needed to say, ‘Don’t pay any attention to it.’ So certainly not the issues we were talking about last week. And, so, not in any way. I have individual relationships there with the team, with players, with coaches. So, again, I just want to really emphasize that that’s not an issue, never has been with me.”
Comments