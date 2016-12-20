Jerry Jones says officials shouldn’t have penalized Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he does not believe officials should have penalized Ezekiel Elliott for his touchdown celebration. Officials ruled Elliott used the Salvation Army red kettle as a prop, something the league disallowed in 2006.
The Cowboys were penalized 15 yards on the kickoff, with Dan Bailey kicking off from the 20.
“First of all, I would take issue that it was a Zeke prop that violated the rule,” Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “There was no prop there for Zeke. We keep that red kettle back there all the time and those red kettles continue to remind through visibility of what the Salvation Army does, and doing the most good happens when you put a buck in that red kettle. So I question the interpretation by the officials as well. The league of course didn’t fine Zeke. Main thing is I would love to debate this. I would love to take this all the way to -- William Jennings Bryan I’ll hire as an attorney. We’ll just take off and debate this and keep the Salvation Army at the front of the debate.”
The league announced Monday it would not fine Elliott, prompting some NFL players to argue the league would have fined them for the same. Giants receiver Odell Beckham was among those.
That's funny there's no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest .— Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 19, 2016
