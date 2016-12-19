Tony Romo’s interest in Jerry Jones’ grandson as “pure as it looked”

Jerry Jones defended Tony Romo’s appearance in the owner’s suite at a high school championship game Saturday. Jones said Romo’s interest in watching Highland Park quarterback John Stephen Jones, Jerry’s grandson and Stephen Jones’ son, was sincere.
“Tony doesn’t have to lobby anybody, especially me about anything,” Jones said Monday. “He really doesn’t. So it was as pure as it looked. He was there to first-hand see and frankly be a part of potential success. Now we all know that his team didn’t have to win that game, and so I’m sure Tony wanted to be there to kind of give a pat on the back if it went the other way.”
Fox’s Skip Bayless was among those who criticized Jones and Romo cozying up at AT&T Stadium. Highland Park beat Temple 16-7 to win the Class 5A-Division I state title. John Stephen Jones earned MVP honors.
Romo has served as a mentor of sorts to the younger Jones.
“He has [known John Stephen a long time],” Jerry Jones said. “John Stephen has really very lucky young man and anybody would know it. He’s had some of the finest counseling from not just Tony, but others. He’s been held under an ice tub at training camp longer than he should have been and come up kicking. And he’s had more rattails than any kid that’s ever come through, and so if you think that doesn’t help build your confidence … So he’s been very fortunate. Really all of that group has been supportive of him, tangibly supportive of him. Tony because it just happened, Tony got here about the time John Stephen was either born or 2 or 3 years into it, so he’s kept up with him pretty good and been involved with him and given him some serious pointers. Serious. I mean serious coaching pointers.”
Romo has attended other Highland Park games, including a playoff game at The Star the day before the Cowboys played at Pittsburgh. That was the last game Romo was inactive as he recovered from a compression fracture in his back.
Romo has spent the past five games as Dak Prescott’s backup.
