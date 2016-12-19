Ezekiel Elliott’s celebration spikes donations to Salvation Army

A small jump for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has spurred a big jump in donations for the Salvation Army.
Elliott’s now viral end zone celebration in which he jumped in the red kettle bucket in the back of the end zone during Sunday’s 26-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has brought a great amount of attention and money to the Salvation Army.
Salvation Army says it raised $182,000 (+61%) though online donations in first 14 hours after Ezekiel Elliott's TD red kettle jump.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2016
Per ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Salvation Army raised $182,000 though online donations in first 14 hours after Elliott’s red kettle jump. That’s a 61 percent increase.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Salvation Army and it’s annual fundraiser during the holiday season.
You can donate to the Salvation Army here.
Donate - The Salvation Army https://t.co/FoV8enZ9jR— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 19, 2016
Comments