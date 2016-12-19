Cowboys Corner

December 19, 2016 1:34 PM

Ezekiel Elliott’s celebration spikes donations to Salvation Army

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

A small jump for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has spurred a big jump in donations for the Salvation Army.

Elliott’s now viral end zone celebration in which he jumped in the red kettle bucket in the back of the end zone during Sunday’s 26-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has brought a great amount of attention and money to the Salvation Army.

Per ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Salvation Army raised $182,000 though online donations in first 14 hours after Elliott’s red kettle jump. That’s a 61 percent increase.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Salvation Army and it’s annual fundraiser during the holiday season.

You can donate to the Salvation Army here.

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Comments

Videos

Globetrotter makes sick trick shot from roof of Super Bowl site in Houston

View more video

Sports Videos