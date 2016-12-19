Jerry Jones admits to fueling Cowboys quarterback controversy

Stop if you have heard this before.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can’t help himself.
If there is one good thing about it, at least he knows it.
In a recent inteview with the Wall Street Journal, Jones acknowledged fueling the mini-quarterback controversy with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and veteran backup Tony Romo to create national interest.
With an improved team, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is again riding high—and stirring it up https://t.co/hYTmxaFjz6— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2016
“That’s one of the things that makes sports interesting,” Jones said in the article. “I do feed that.”
Never mind that Prescott is now 12-2 as a starter. Never mind that ripping your team apart from the inside is not the general formula for success.
Never mind that rookie Prescott doesn’t need any distractions or the thought of looking over his shoulder at the team’s all-time leading passer if he makes a mistake.
Last week, Jones was criticized for his comments about Romo by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles.
Jones dismissed Aikman’s criticism because he believes Prescott has the mental makeup to handle it.
Prescott proved as much in Sunday’s 26-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing 32 of 36 passes for 279 yards. His completion percentage of 88.9 was the second-highest ever in NFL history.
So Jones knows what he is doing. And he’s honest about it.
“I think there’s some of me that wants to [stir things up],” Jones said in the article. “That probably is intentional.”
