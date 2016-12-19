Per Jerry Jones, suspended DE Randy Gregory cleared to play

The Dallas Cowboys are finally got some clarification and subsequent good news on suspended defensive end Randy Gregory.
Per owner Jerry Jones, Gregory has been cleared to practice this week and presumably play in next Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
“He’s going to be at practice,” Jones said. “The answer is yes. We’ve been notified that he can come to practice and play.”
Gregory has been suspended for the first 14 games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He was expected to return to practice two weeks ago but was denied by the league because he was not compliant, per the NFL.
What remains at issue is another missed drug test that puts him the cross hairs of a year-long suspension. Per a source, Gregory was appealing that ruling.
It’s unknown if the Gregory has won his appeal, allowing him to return to practice.
What is known is that Gregory will practice this week and possibly provide a boost to the pass rush.
Gregory did not have a sack as a rookie last year. But he is the team’s best pass rushing talent and has added weight and improved his strength.
Jones said he is ready.
"He's in shape, and he's been working hard," Jones said. "He's in real good shape. Certainly we're all looking forward to having him out there. He can give us some zip."
The Cowboys would have to release a player to add Gregory to roster for the Lions game.
