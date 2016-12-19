Cowboys tight end Jason Witten calls lost fumble “mistake by me”

0:37 Dez Bryant says Sean Lee is an animal Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:31 Helicopter is latest addition for ‘glitz and glamour’ Cowboys

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City