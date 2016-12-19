Cowboys K Dan Bailey misses two field goals -- both from beyond 50

Kicker Dan Bailey is usually automatic when it comes to field goals, but the Pro Bowler was a little off against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
“I just missed it,” Bailey said. “My standard is way higher. You can’t take them back, though. It is what it is. You want to make them. Sometimes they don’t go in. Just hopefully have a good week of practice here and move on to the next game.”
Bailey missed two field goals for only the second time in his career. He came up short on a 56-yard attempt on the first possession, which would have tied his career-long, and later missed from 52 near the end of the first half.
He also missed a 55-yarder last week when the ball hit the crossbar on the final play of the first half in a 10-7 loss to the Giants.
For his career, Bailey is 24-for-35 from 50 yards and beyond.
“My standard is much higher than that,” Bailey said. “Obviously, I’m disappointed individually, but I think the most important thing is we won. It was a good team win. I felt like when things weren’t going our way in the kicking game or defense or offense, the other two groups stepped up and made plays. It’s that time of year. Wins are really important. You want to get on a roll here going into the postseason. I think this was a good win for our team.”
The only other time Bailey missed two field goals in a game was Dec. 4, 2011, -- his rookie season – in a game against Arizona.
“I counted it like everybody else,” owner Jerry Jones said of Bailey’s field-goal tries Sunday. “We won’t hold back on having him try those field goals, though, when the time comes.”
Bailey did make four field goals – from 27, 40, 38 and 33. But it was the two misses that left him irritated with his day.
His 56-yard try – which would have tied his career long -- was short, prompting him to say he didn’t “strike it like I wanted to.” His 52-yard try was wide left.
“I caught that one pretty good,” Bailey said. “Maybe a little too aggressive on my line. Sometimes when you’re back on those further kicks, you tend to pull the ball a little bit. I feel like I struck it well. Operation was good. Just pulled it a little bit.”
Bailey is 25-of-30 for the season. His five misses tie for the most in his career. He went 32 of 37 his rookie season.
