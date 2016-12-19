CB Orlando Scandrick on his final INT: ‘I wasn’t letting that go’

It was fourth down. And an incomplete pass was all the Dallas Cowboys needed.
So when cornerback Orlando Scandrick bobbled the final pass of Sunday’s 26-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would have been no harm, no foul.
Just don’t tell that to Scandrick.
He completed the diving interception of quarterback Jameis Winston’s pass when he turned over on his back and caught it on the bounce after not catching it cleanly the first time.
After missing last last season with a knee injury, then being hobbled for much of this season with hamstring injuries before losing his starting job to rookie Anthony Brown, Scandrick was defiant about that pick.
It was his first interception of the season. It was his first interception since 2014.
“I wasn’t lettting that go,” Scandrick said. “That pick felt good because a year ago at this I was on the sideline and could barely walk. It feels good to get back. I have a lot of opportunities that I haven’t cashed on. I want to get better every week. This season has not been what I wanted to be. And not how I drew it up But I want to build on this. It was unrealistic think I was going to come back and be the same immediately. I got to continue to work.”
