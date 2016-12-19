Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant rips “fake fans” critical of team

Dez Bryant doesn’t appreciate a portion of the Dallas Cowboys fan base that freaked out over last week’s loss to the New York Giants following an 11-game winning streak.
People were openly wondering whether Tony Romo should replace rookie Dak Prescott at the quarterback position. Part of that was fueled by owner Jerry Jones’ comments on the situation.
Regardless, Bryant called that faction “fake fans” and encouraged them to jump off the team’s bandwagon.
“I’m talking to the fake Cowboy fans, I’m talking to the bandwagons, I’m just talking about everybody,” Bryant said. “First off, just jump off. Jump off. Like we lost one game [after an 11-game winning streak]. We were 11-2. Like c’mon, man, this guy put us in this position and you just get to talking crazy. You know, we have one bad game, it’s crazy. This is why everybody gets blocked out.
“We’ve got to stick together and we’ve got to focus on ourselves and not paying attention to the noise. Like the fake praise, we’ve got to treat the fake praise like hate. It’s all the same.”
Bryant himself had a forgettable game against the Giants. He had just one catch for 10 yards that he fumbled away on nine targets.
Bryant was also involved in all three turnovers by the offense that night. He slipped on a pass that led to an interception by Dak Prescott, was the target on a deep ball that led to another interception by Prescott and fumbled on his lone reception.
“It’s just the nature of the game, man,” Bryant said. “Sometimes it’s that way, sometimes it’s not that way. Our style of football is different from everybody else’s style of football.
“We have a game plan. We have a real game plan. We are a run-first team. We are a physical football team. For the wide outs, we have to contribute whenever we get those opportunities.”
Bryant took advantage of his opportunities against the Bucs. He got off to a fast start, catching the first pass of the night from Prescott – a 6-yard completion for a first down.
Bryant finished the game with a team-high eight catches for 82 yards on 10 targets.
