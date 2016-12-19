Darren McFadden: It felt good to move around and take a hit

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden averaged 15 carries a game a season ago in posting the fourth-most rushing yards (1,089) in the NFL.
He had only three carries and one reception in the Cowboys’ 26-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. But McFadden had no complaints afterward.
It marked McFadden’s first game action of the season as he had been inactive all season recovering from offseason surgery on his right elbow.
“It felt good, man,” McFadden said. “Just to get out there and move around and just to take a hit.”
McFadden came through on his first carry of the season by picking up a first down on third down. He lined up as fullback on that play, and had two other carries on the night.
“I can definitely say it’s the first time [I’ve lined up at fullback],” McFadden said. “It was a play we worked during the week, just a way to try to get the ball in my hand and try to make something happen and got a first down for us.
“I think I’m a better fullback running with it than a lead blocker.”
McFadden finished with three carries for 10 yards, and lost 2 yards on a reception.
McFadden was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this week. He took the spot of Alfred Morris, who had been the backup to Ezekiel Elliott all season.
“I felt great, I definitely felt great,” McFadden said. “I felt real fresh. Just looking forward to getting better and better each week. Try to get some more reps in there.”
