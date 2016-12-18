Ezekiel Elliott gives to Salvation Army by jumping in kettle after TD

ARLINGTON _ Ezekiel Elliott found another way to celebrate a touchdown Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against Tampa Bay.
Early in the second quarter, Elliott scored on a 2-yard run to give the Dallas Cowboys a 10-3 lead.
He ran through the back of the end zone and jumped inside the red Salvation Army red kettle and ducked down.
The officials were not as amused as the fans.
He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
After Dan Bailey made the extra point, the Cowboys were assessed 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff.
Four plays later, Tampa Bay punted.
