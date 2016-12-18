Jason Witten passes Terrell Owens on all-time receptions list

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten moved up in the record books once again on Sunday night.
Witten passed former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens for seventh on the NFL’s all-time receptions list with his third catch of the night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Owens had 1,078 catches in his career, and the third catch of the night for Witten gave him 1,079. Witten set the record in the second quarter on a 6-yard completion from Dak Prescott. He had two catches for 14 yards in the first quarter.
Witten, a 13-year veteran, is also closing in on becoming the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving yards. He entered the game needing 111 yards to pass Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (11,904).
“[Terrell] is a great player,” Witten said earlier this week. “Any time you have an opportunity to reach those milestones, even Michaels and the yards. These are some of the best. To have played with Terrell and see how his career was. He was one of the most explosive and productive receivers in history. I’m honored whenever I have a chance to reach those milestones.
“And to think I have an opportunity to reach the receiving yardage. Michael is dynamic guy. Inside this organization, he is probably the most liked and appreciated. He has great energy and toughness. So all those other things he brought to the table is something I appreciate being mentioned with.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed Witten’s milestone on the pregame radio show on 105.3 The Fan, pointing to the fact that Witten joined the Cowboys as a young player out of Tennessee. Witten was a 21-year-old rookie when the Cowboys used a third-round pick on him in the 2003 draft.
“He was the younger player in the league for a couple of years,” Jones said. “I don’t know if he turned 21 until he made All Pro. That’s tongue in cheek. But he’s been a very young player.
“Of all the commissioners, other owners, everybody associated, coaches, players I’ve met in the NFL, Jason Witten is the top-5 of any capacity. He’s that kind of player and that kind of man.”
