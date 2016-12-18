Dallas Cowboys have Darren McFadden active for first time

Darren McFadden is active for the first time this season.
The Dallas Cowboys veteran running back was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this week, and will serve as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McFadden is also expected to see action on special teams.
McFadden, 29, has been sidelined all season after undergoing offseason surgery on his right elbow. He had the fourth-most rushing yards (1,089) in the NFL last season, becoming the Cowboys’ primary back in Week 6.
With McFadden active, backup Alfred Morris is inactive for the first time this season. Morris did not have a carry against the Giants, and has played only a combined 13 offensive snaps the past four weeks.
The most notable inactive player on defense is end DeMarcus Lawrence, who has been slowed by back injuries of late. He played only 13 snaps against the New York Giants last week.
Lawrence has only one sack on the season, but is arguably the most talented pass rusher on the team. Defensive tackle Cedric Thornton is also inactive with an ankle injury. Thornton didn’t practice last week.
With Lawrence and Thornton out, the Cowboys promoted Zach Moore from the practice squad and he’s available as a rotational piece tonight.
Safety J.J. Wilcox is inactive for a third consecutive week. He has been battling a thigh contusion, although returned to practice in limited capacity this week.
Other inactives include quarterback Mark Sanchez, cornerback Morris Claiborne and linebacker Mark Nzeocha.
Comments