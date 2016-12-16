Check out Cowboys Dak Prescott’s first commercial; it’s fitting

Check out Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback sensation Dak Prescott’s first commercial.
Teaming up with Champs Sports and Adidas, his shoe sponsor, Prescott dropped his first commercial in a Twitter post.
Seize the moment and run with it. @champssports @lifeofdesiigner @adidasfballus #teamadidas #WeKnowGame pic.twitter.com/YRJmDrZwGv— Dak Prescott (@dak) December 16, 2016
The 30-second spot is really all about Prescott and his journey from a fourth-round pick to the starting quarterback of the team with the best record in the NFL.
It’s also fitting that it was dropped this week, considering the mini-quarterback controversy developing in Dallas following last Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.
In the commercial, Prescott says, "Go ahead, doubt me. I'll just work harder."
The commerical also features rap star Desiigner.
