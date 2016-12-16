Cowboys Corner

December 16, 2016 11:37 AM

Check out Cowboys Dak Prescott’s first commercial; it’s fitting

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

Check out Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback sensation Dak Prescott’s first commercial.

Teaming up with Champs Sports and Adidas, his shoe sponsor, Prescott dropped his first commercial in a Twitter post.

The 30-second spot is really all about Prescott and his journey from a fourth-round pick to the starting quarterback of the team with the best record in the NFL.

It’s also fitting that it was dropped this week, considering the mini-quarterback controversy developing in Dallas following last Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

In the commercial, Prescott says, "Go ahead, doubt me. I'll just work harder."

The commerical also features rap star Desiigner.

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Comments

Videos

Two found dead in Fort Worth home

View more video

Sports Videos