Cowboys expect Randy Gregory to practice next week

The Cowboys expect defensive end Randy Gregory to practice next week, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.
Gregory missed a drug test and now faces a year-long suspension, but the league will allow him to practice and play while under appeal.
“We are in communication with the league,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “…We’ll be seeing how that goes as we get toward next week.”
The league already has changed its mind once on allowing Gregory to practice.
Gregory is serving a 14-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. When the league added 10 games to an initial four-game suspension earlier this season, it allowed Gregory to practice two weeks earlier if he was compliant during the suspension.
But, at the 11th hour, the league ruled Gregory’s missed test prevented his return.
Gregory has attended meetings and worked out at The Star, but he has not practiced since last season. Gregory missed training camp while undergoing treatment at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.
