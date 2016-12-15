Witten closing in on more milestones, could pass Owens Sunday

Tight end Jason Witten saw his 130-catch streak snapped two weeks ago but his run up NFL and Cowboys record book continues on.

With three catches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the 13-year veteran would pass former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens for seventh on the NFL’s all-time receptions list. Owens is at 1,078 while Witten is at 1,076.

He is already the Cowboys all-time leading receiver but needs 111 yards to pass Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (11,904) for the most receiving yards in franchise history.

“(Terrell) is a great player,” Witten said. “Any time you have an opportunity to reach those milestones, even Michaels and the yards. These are some of the best. To have played with Terrell and see how his career was. He was one of the most explosive and productive receivers in history. I’m honored whenever I have a chance to reach those milestones.

“And to think I have an opportunity to reach the receiving yardage. Michael is dynamic guy. Inside this organization, he is probably the most liked and appreciated. He has great energy and toughness. So all those other things he brought to the table is something I appreciate being mentioned with.”

Witten added that he will not celebrate passing Owens with a bag of popcorn.