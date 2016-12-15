Troy Aikman rips Jerry Jones for keeping Cowboys’ QB controversy alive

Count Troy Aikman among those baffled by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones keeping the quarterback controversy alive.
Jones can’t seem to stop dreaming of a scenario where Tony Romo rescues the Cowboys’ Super Bowl run. But that undermines, as Aikman alluded to, what rookie Dak Prescott has done in leading the Cowboys to an 11-2 start.
“I’m not sure that Tony, if it was left up to the owner, wouldn’t be the starter now, just based on the comments that I’ve heard in the last couple weeks,” Aikman said Thursday on KTCK-AM 1310 The Ticket. “I’m just really dumbfounded by the comments, and not only the first time, but why they continue.
“I don’t understand why you would talk.”
The Hall of Fame quarterback is the strongest voice in recent days to come down hard on Jones.
Jones said the Cowboys “will know it when they see it” if it’s time to switch Prescott with Romo, and also called it a “story for the ages” if Romo would come in and lead the team on a championship run.
Prescott is coming off his worst game against the New York Giants on Sunday night, completing just 17 of 37 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a season-low 45.4 passer rating.
Prescott hasn’t topped the 200-yard passing mark in the previous three games, but has still posted a 100-or-better passer rating in 10 of the 12 games. He’s also done something no quarterback in franchise history, from Roger Staubach to Aikman to Romo, has done -- won 11 consecutive regular-season games.
“Know what would be a great story? [It] would be if a rookie quarterback takes this team to a Super Bowl championship,” Aikman said. “That’d be a great story.”
No rookie quarterback has led a team to the Super Bowl, let alone won the championship. Romo has never even reached the NFC Championship in his career.
So, if the Cowboys make it one way or another, it’d be a first.
“Whether Romo is a part of that ultimately and gets on the field and plays, if he does that’d be great,” Aikman said. “I mean he’s put a lot of time in this city and he’s meant a lot to the organization. But if he doesn’t and they do it a different way, then that’s great, too. The bottom line is winning games, so I just don’t understand it.”
