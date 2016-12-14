Cleveland Browns snag Darius Jackson off waivers

1:02 Texas Rangers visit hospital patients Pause

3:07 Exchange Club raises $161,000 for Goodfellow Fund

0:38 Woman runs over another woman, then hits an SUV and a tree before fleeing

0:52 Rangers Ryan Rua says visit to Cook Children's an 'eye-opener'

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Rangers Derek Holland earned the win after Saturday against Astros

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video