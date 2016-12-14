Cleveland Browns snag Darius Jackson off waivers

Running back Darius Jackson is going from the best team to the worst team in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys cut Jackson on Tuesday to clear a spot for veteran running back Darren McFadden, and the Cleveland Browns claimed Jackson off waivers on Wednesday.
Jackson, a sixth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan, was inactive every game for the Cowboys, and the organization felt it could part ways with him. There had been some thought that Jackson could rejoin the team as a practice squad player, but he didn’t get through waivers.
The Browns were the first team in the waiver order and jumped at the chance to add Jackson to their winless team.
Jackson had 40 carries for 141 yards in the preseason. He also caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Comments