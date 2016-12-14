NFL Commissioner sheds no light on Randy Gregory’s suspension

The Cowboys expressed frustration with the league’s drug policy last week when they expected Randy Gregory to return to practice before having the plan rejected by the NFL.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell couldn’t shed light on the league’s decision Wednesday, saying he was unaware of it.
“I don’t know the specifics with the Cowboys’ issue,” Goodell said Wednesday following a one-day NFL owners meeting at the Four Seasons Resort. “I had not heard that. So I don’t have an answer for you, but we’ll get it for you.”
Gregory is serving a 14-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, but the team still is unsure whether he can return next week.
When the league added 10 games to an initial four-game suspension earlier this season, it allowed for Gregory’s return to practice two weeks earlier if he was compliant during the suspension. But Gregory missed a drug test and now faces a year-long suspension under appeal.
The Cowboys await word from the league about Gregory’s status.
The defensive end has attended meetings and worked out at The Star, but he has not practiced since last season. Gregory missed training camp while undergoing treatment at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.
