Commissioner says NFL has no timetable on Ezekiel Elliott decision

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has no timetable in finishing its investigation into domestic violence allegations against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The NFL’s case remains open despite the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney’s Office declining to pursue charges against Elliott.
“Well, the best way to be fair to a player is to be thorough and to take your time and get it right,” Goodell said Wednesday following a one-day NFL owners meeting in at the Four Seasons Resort. “So that is what we’re working on. We have professionals that are working on this. We’re not putting a timetable on them. We want to make sure that they get it right and get all the facts, and when they reach a conclusion, we’ll all know about it.”
The DA’s ruling clearing Elliott of criminal wrongdoing came in September after a lengthy investigation. Elliott, though, remains subject to discipline from the NFL if the league deems he violated the personal conduct policy.
The league has come under fire for its handling of domestic violence cases against former Ravens running back Ray Rice in 2014 and Giants kicker Josh Brown this season.
Elliott has maintained his innocence and has cooperated with league investigators. The Cowboys have supported the rookie, confident Elliott has a “clean bill of health” as owner Jerry Jones has said.
