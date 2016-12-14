Cowboys CB Morris Claiborne gets good news on MRI

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne got good news after his latest MRI on Monday. The avulsion fracture – where a piece of bone tore off his pelvis – is healing and getting better.
Claiborne has missed the past six games, but remains optimistic that he’ll play again this season. He suggested he could return to practice the final week of the season, if not earlier.
“As long as everything keeps going the way it’s going, just keep praying about it and hoping that everything keeps going according to plan,” Claiborne said. “I feel better. I’m glad I didn’t go the route of jumping right into surgery. Just waiting and seeing how it’s healing, so I can’t ask for anything more right now.”
Claiborne continues to stretch with the team before each practice and then does his rehab work.
Claiborne had been having a breakthrough season before sustaining the injury in the Oct. 30 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former first-round pick had finally flashed the potential that made him a top-10 pick coming out of LSU.
Now, Claiborne is hopeful to simply get back on the field and resume where he left off.
“Doctors just want me to stay on the course that we’re on now,” Claiborne said. “Just taking it one day at a time, put some good weeks together. Just keep working.”
Comments