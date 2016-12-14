Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is favorite for MVP honors

Dallas Cowboys standout rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award with three games left, according to Bovada.
Elliott has 5/2 odds to win the award followed by New England's Tom Brady (11/4), Detroit's Matthew Stafford (4/1) and Atlanta's Matt Ryan (9/2).
Elliott is leading the league with 1,392 rushing yards and also has 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 4.9 yards a carry and 107.1 yards a game. Elliott also has 322 receiving yards on 28 catches.
Elliott still has an outside chance of breaking Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards set in 1983. For Elliott to pass that mark, he must average 139 rushing yards the final three games.
The most recent running back to earn MVP honors was Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson in 2012 when the Oklahoma product rushed for 2,097 yards.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is listed at 33/1 in the MVP race.
