Cowboys have fazed out Morris; used Dunbar instead of Zeke late

The Cowboys activated Darren McFadden from the non-football injury list Tuesday. The question is: What’s his role?
The Cowboys have fazed out Alfred Morris. He played only two offensive snaps Sunday and had no carries for the first time this season.
In the past four games, Morris has played only 13 offensive snaps and has four carries for 26 yards.
Instead, Lance Dunbar has seen more action. He played a season-high 19 snaps Sunday, with three catches for 12 yards.
“If you look at it, I think we had probably four two-minute situations in the game,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “A couple before the half, and then a couple at the end of the game. So that’s a situation where Lance has played for us and done a very good job. You go back and look at those situations since Lance has been here. He’s got a real knack for making plays in those kinds of situations. He’s a good protector and also a good receiver and runs with the ball well after the catch. That’s been something he’s been a little more suited to do. In that particular game we were in that situation a lot.”
Dunbar has taken over the third-down role, and he, not Ezekiel Elliott, was in the game on the team’s final two drives. Elliott played only 44 of 66 snaps, and Garrett has faced questions about why Dunbar played over Elliott late.
Elliott has the team’s longest receiving touchdown this season, going 83 yards with a screen pass against the Steelers.
“Lance Dunbar has been in some of those two-minute situations for us, and that’s been a role that he’s played,” Garrett said. “Zeke has done that as well, but we just felt that Lance, in those situations, was pretty good so we gave him those opportunities.”
For the season, Dunbar has 11 catches for 83 yards and six rushes for 11 yards and a touchdown. Morris is the team’s second-leading rusher with 231 yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries. He also has two catches for 8 yards.
McFadden, the team’s offensive MVP last season after a second career 1,000-yard season, is a better receiver and pass protector than Morris.
Comments