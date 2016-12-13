Left behind Lucky Whitehead apologizes to team, now moving forward

Receiver Lucky Whitehead spend a tough weekend at home after the Cowboys left behind as discipline due to missed meeting and walk through Saturday morning.
Whitehead didn’t make the trip to New York for the 10-7 loss to the Giants but was back in the locker room and ready to move forward.
He apologized to his teammates and promised that it won’t happen again.
"We preach 17 inches around here, get everything right,'' said Whitehead regarding a team motto about everybody being held to the same standard. "I take responsibility for that. I talked to my guys, I apologized and I won't let it happen again. I took the punishment and I'll move forward from here.''
Coach Jason Garrett was disappointed in Whitehead and said he left him home in the best interest of the team and the player. He watched the game at home by himself and felt he could have made a difference in the Giants game.
"Coach made a decision and I took responsibility for my actions and took the punishment,'' Whitehead said. "It was tough but he pretty much just told me to go home. I move forward from here and won't let it happen again.''
Whitehead should be back returning kicks and punts for the Cowboys in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
