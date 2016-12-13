Ezekiel Elliott is not a threat if he’s not on the field

FRISCO The Dallas Cowboys have a nice little plan to help take some of the burden off of rookie running back sensation Ezekiel Elliott by using Lance Dunbar on passing downs.
Elliott gets a lot of carries on first and second down. One way to rest him and not wear him out is to sub in backup Alfred Morris on the third series of the game and use Dunbar on passing downs.
The Cowboys abandoned the former in the 10-7 loss to the New York Giants last Sunday as Morris was in only two plays and had no carries.
Elliott had 24 carries for 107 yards and was the team’s only real threat.
A sluggish offense could have used him in the passing game, especially late in the game.
Dunbar was in 19 plays and caught three passes for 12 yards.
While the Cowboys have confidence in Dunbar, he is out there to spell Elliott not because he is a bigger threat than Elliott.
An offense that needed a spark could have used Elliott on the field late in the game.
Elliott has the team’s longest run of 60 yards this season. He also has the longest catch, a 83-yard touchdown on a screen against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The potential of his explosiveness was needed in the fourth quarter against the Giants.
But Elliott was on the bench because Dunbar has been mandated as the third-down back.
That was a missed opportunity by the Cowboys.
