Sean Lee sets Cowboys’ team record for tackles with 22, per coaches

After further review, Sean Lee set a team record for tackles in a game. Cowboys coaches credited the linebacker with 22 tackles after watching game film.
Lee had 21 tackles against Seattle in a 2012 game and 21 against the Chargers in a 2013 game. Lee Roy Jordan also had 21 in a 1971 game against Philadelphia.
“There were a couple of tackles left out there,” Lee said.
Tackles are an unofficial NFL statistic, and the Giants’ pressbox crew credited Lee with 18 on Sunday. He also had a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery.
Using pressbox numbers, the NFL ranks Lee second in the NFL in total tackles this season with 130 behind Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner’s 1340. But Cowboys’ coaches credit Lee with 161.
“He is kind of the heart and soul of the whole thing,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said last week. “Just how he approaches a walk-through is like a game. The intensity he brings every period, the accountability, the work after practice represents everything we want. He brings those guys along. He’s a great leader, a great leader, by one his standard but also brings guys together the right way. He’s as good of a linebacker as there is in the NFL in my opinion. Not just my opinion, it’s the tape. Watch the tape.”
