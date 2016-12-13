Cowboys Corner

December 13, 2016

Dallas unlikely to clinch home-field advantage throughout this week

By Charean Williams

cjwilliams@star-telegram.com

The Cowboys clinched a playoff spot a week ago, and despite the loss to the Giants, they still control their destiny. However, the postseason scenarios for the Cowboys aren’t as good as last week with a victory.

The Cowboys cannot clinch home field throughout the NFC playoffs unless the Giants and Lions tie in their game played earlier in the day Sunday.

The Cowboys can clinch a division title and a first-round bye with a win over Tampa Bay if the Giants lose to Detroit or tie the Lions. They also can clinch with a tie against the Bucs combine with a loss by the Giants.

WEEK 15 PLAYOFF PICTURE

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

CLINCHED: Dallas – Playoff berth

ELIMINATED: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Dallas clinches division title and a first-round bye:

1) DAL win + NYG loss or tie

2) DAL tie + NYG loss

Dallas clinches home-field advantage through NFC playoffs:

1) DAL win + NYG/DET tie

DETROIT LIONS

Detroit clinches division title:

1) DET win + GB loss or tie

2) DET tie + GB loss + MIN loss or tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle clinches division title:

1) SEA win or tie

2) ARI loss or tie

NEW YORK GIANTS

NY Giants clinch a playoff berth:

1) NYG win + WAS loss + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

The AFC playoff picture is much less solidified. Any of a number of teams can still procure first round byes

CLINCHED: None

ELIMINATED: Cleveland, Jacksonville, NY Jets.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches division title:

1) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches division title and a first-round bye:

1) NE win or tie

2) MIA loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

3) MIA loss or tie + KC win

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth:

1) KC win

2) KC tie + MIA loss

3) KC tie + DEN loss or tie

4) DEN loss + BAL loss or tie

5) DEN loss + PIT loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland clinches a playoff berth:

1) OAK win

2) OAK tie + MIA loss

3) OAK tie + DEN loss

4) OAK tie + MIA tie + DEN tie

5) OAK tie + MIA tie + KC win

6) MIA loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss

7) MIA loss + PIT loss or tie + KC win or tie

8) MIA loss + BAL loss or tie + DEN loss

