Dallas unlikely to clinch home-field advantage throughout this week

The Cowboys clinched a playoff spot a week ago, and despite the loss to the Giants, they still control their destiny. However, the postseason scenarios for the Cowboys aren’t as good as last week with a victory.
The Cowboys cannot clinch home field throughout the NFC playoffs unless the Giants and Lions tie in their game played earlier in the day Sunday.
The Cowboys can clinch a division title and a first-round bye with a win over Tampa Bay if the Giants lose to Detroit or tie the Lions. They also can clinch with a tie against the Bucs combine with a loss by the Giants.
WEEK 15 PLAYOFF PICTURE
NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
CLINCHED: Dallas – Playoff berth
ELIMINATED: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Dallas clinches division title and a first-round bye:
1) DAL win + NYG loss or tie
2) DAL tie + NYG loss
Dallas clinches home-field advantage through NFC playoffs:
1) DAL win + NYG/DET tie
DETROIT LIONS
Detroit clinches division title:
1) DET win + GB loss or tie
2) DET tie + GB loss + MIN loss or tie
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seattle clinches division title:
1) SEA win or tie
2) ARI loss or tie
NEW YORK GIANTS
NY Giants clinch a playoff berth:
1) NYG win + WAS loss + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie
AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
The AFC playoff picture is much less solidified. Any of a number of teams can still procure first round byes
CLINCHED: None
ELIMINATED: Cleveland, Jacksonville, NY Jets.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
New England clinches division title:
1) MIA loss or tie
New England clinches division title and a first-round bye:
1) NE win or tie
2) MIA loss or tie + PIT loss or tie
3) MIA loss or tie + KC win
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth:
1) KC win
2) KC tie + MIA loss
3) KC tie + DEN loss or tie
4) DEN loss + BAL loss or tie
5) DEN loss + PIT loss or tie
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Oakland clinches a playoff berth:
1) OAK win
2) OAK tie + MIA loss
3) OAK tie + DEN loss
4) OAK tie + MIA tie + DEN tie
5) OAK tie + MIA tie + KC win
6) MIA loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss
7) MIA loss + PIT loss or tie + KC win or tie
8) MIA loss + BAL loss or tie + DEN loss
