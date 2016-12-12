Cowboys Corner

December 12, 2016 4:31 PM

Cowboys-Giants rematch draws big viewership numbers

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

When two of the most popular NFL teams in two of the biggest media markets get together, good things tend the happen.

From a viewership standpoint, great things tend to happen.

The New York Giants’ 10-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 26.7 million viewers across NBC and NBC Sports Digital platforms – marking the most-watched prime-time NFL telecast this season and NBC’s most-watched regular-season Sunday game since Week 1 of 2015, according to Fast National data released today by The Nielsen Company, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The NBC-only Sunday Night Football broadcast averaged 26.5 million viewers, the best viewership for a Week 14 prime-time NFL game since 1989 (26.502 million for 49ers-Rams on ABC’s MNF) and topping last year’s Week 14 SNF game by 26 percent (21.0 million for Patriots-Texans). TV viewership for the Cowboys-Giants peaked at 28.1 million from 10:30-10:35 p.m. for the game’s final minutes.

NBC Sports Digital reached 1.2 million unique users who streamed 42.2 million minutes of Cowboys-Giants – NBC’s best-ever totals for a Sunday NFL game, excluding Super Bowls.

The Cowboys (11-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) at AT&T Stadium on NBC’s SundayNight Football. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The game originally was scheduled for a noon start, but NBC flexed the game to Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys regular-season schedule

Sept. 11

Giants 20, Cowboys 19

Sept. 18

Cowboys 27, Redskins 23

Sept. 25

Cowboys 31, Bears 17

Oct. 2

Cowboys 24, 49ers 17

Oct. 9

Cowboys 28, Bengals 14

Oct. 16

Cowboys 30, Packers 16

Oct. 23

Bye

Oct. 30

Cowboys 29, Eagles 23, OT

Nov. 6

Cowboys 35, Browns 10

Nov. 13

Cowboys 35, Steelers 30

Nov. 20

Cowboys 27, Ravens 17

Nov. 24

Cowboys 31, Redskins 26

Dec. 1

Cowboys 17, Vikings 15

Dec. 11

NY Giants 10, Cowboys 7

Dec. 18

vs. Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

Dec. 26

vs. Detroit

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Jan. 1

at Philadelphia

Noon

KDFW/4

