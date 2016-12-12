Cowboys-Giants rematch draws big viewership numbers

When two of the most popular NFL teams in two of the biggest media markets get together, good things tend the happen.
From a viewership standpoint, great things tend to happen.
The New York Giants’ 10-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 26.7 million viewers across NBC and NBC Sports Digital platforms – marking the most-watched prime-time NFL telecast this season and NBC’s most-watched regular-season Sunday game since Week 1 of 2015, according to Fast National data released today by The Nielsen Company, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.
The NBC-only Sunday Night Football broadcast averaged 26.5 million viewers, the best viewership for a Week 14 prime-time NFL game since 1989 (26.502 million for 49ers-Rams on ABC’s MNF) and topping last year’s Week 14 SNF game by 26 percent (21.0 million for Patriots-Texans). TV viewership for the Cowboys-Giants peaked at 28.1 million from 10:30-10:35 p.m. for the game’s final minutes.
NBC Sports Digital reached 1.2 million unique users who streamed 42.2 million minutes of Cowboys-Giants – NBC’s best-ever totals for a Sunday NFL game, excluding Super Bowls.
The Cowboys (11-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) at AT&T Stadium on NBC’s SundayNight Football. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The game originally was scheduled for a noon start, but NBC flexed the game to Sunday Night Football.
Dallas Cowboys regular-season schedule
Sept. 11
Giants 20, Cowboys 19
Sept. 18
Cowboys 27, Redskins 23
Sept. 25
Cowboys 31, Bears 17
Oct. 2
Cowboys 24, 49ers 17
Oct. 9
Cowboys 28, Bengals 14
Oct. 16
Cowboys 30, Packers 16
Oct. 23
Bye
Oct. 30
Cowboys 29, Eagles 23, OT
Nov. 6
Cowboys 35, Browns 10
Nov. 13
Cowboys 35, Steelers 30
Nov. 20
Cowboys 27, Ravens 17
Nov. 24
Cowboys 31, Redskins 26
Dec. 1
Cowboys 17, Vikings 15
Dec. 11
NY Giants 10, Cowboys 7
Dec. 18
vs. Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
Dec. 26
vs. Detroit
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Jan. 1
at Philadelphia
Noon
KDFW/4
