Cowboys are confident Dak Prescott will bounce back from poor play

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott had his worst game as a professional on Sunday night against the New York Giants.
He threw multiple interceptions for the first time in his young career and posted a season-low 45.4 passer rating. He completed less than half his passes (17 of 37) and finished with only 165 yards, his third consecutive game with 200 or fewer passing yards.
But every player has a bad game and Prescott has earned the right to get things turned around. That’s why everyone from owner Jerry Jones to coach Jason Garrett to his teammates believes Prescott will respond in the right way.
After all, this is a guy who had only four multi-interception games in his college career at Mississippi State and is off to an 11-2 start in his NFL career.
Here’s what was said in the locker room afterward:
▪ Owner Jerry Jones: “We’ve seen Dak have a bad series, and we’ve seen him have what I’d call challenging series, and we’ve seen him come back and right the ship. So I think certainly we have no expectation that we won’t come back. We’re going to be challenged next week certainly with Tampa. But I think as a team we will react to this loss against a well-prepared Giant team and hopefully get better because of it.”
▪ Coach Jason Garrett: “We feel good about Dak Prescott playing quarterback for us right now. … We just feel good about where Dak is right now with our football team.”
▪ Tight end Jason Witten: “He’s a mentally tough young guy. He continues to do all the right things. It was just one of those nights. They’re a good defense, they create pressure, they’ve got a good rush up front.
“Dak, just like all of us, we can all do better. And I think he’ll certainly approach it that way and I don’t consider him a rookie. What he’s been able to do this year and accomplish, he just continues to answer the bell every step of the way. He’s been really good in the huddle even after we’ve had some adversity and it just says a lot about who he is as a person.”
▪ Cornerback Brandon Carr: “All the confidence in the world. You go through those stretches. The good thing about playing team sports is you’ve got all the guys in locker room who’ve got your back. And he’s earned our trust. … It’s a time for all of us to shake this one off and go back out there and do what we do best.”
▪ Running back Ezekiel Elliott: “This is the NFL. You’re playing great athletes. You’re playing great defenses every week. You’re not going to have your best game every week. Today he didn’t have his best game. But it’s all good. We’ve got a lot of ball left. … We just really have to focus on going out there and winning out the rest of these games and finish out this season the way we want to finish out this season.”
