Odell Beckham Jr. beats Brandon Carr once more

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has a history with Odell Beckham Jr., and it isn’t pretty. The New York Giants star receiver made a memorable one-handed catch over him in 2014 – although the Cowboys did win that game.
But the Cowboys still like what Carr brings to the table and he drew the unenviable task of shadowing Beckham on Sunday night. And, for most of the night, Carr contained the dynamic receiver.
But Beckham broke loose on a slant route late in the third quarter, taking it 61 yards to the end zone. That proved to be the game-deciding play.
“It’s the National Football League. Elite receiver,” Carr said. “He’ll get some plays on you. You’ve just got to battle, tackle. It is what it is.”
Beckham described the play as he “was running as fast as ever.”
“I had to hit another gear,” Beckham said. “My hamstrings got a little tight, but it was a real race. I really had to run.”
Beckham finished the night with four catches for 94 yards on nine targets. Take away the TD grab and Beckham had only 33 receiving yards.
So did one play ruin Carr’s night?
“It’s one play. There’s a lot of football to be played after that,” Carr said. “You hold a team to 10 points, you feel like you should be able to win the game.”
Added safety Barry Church: “He had one big play which proved to be the difference. Other than that, I thought Brandon Carr did an excellent job.”
Coach Jason Garrett also felt Carr had a solid night going against Beckham, calling the TD “a good route.”
“It was well-thrown and he split the defense,” Garrett said. “He’s that type of player. He’s one of those guys that you obviously have to keep the screws on the whole game because he’s capable of making those kinds of plays.”
That marked Beckham’s fifth touchdown in six career games against the Cowboys.
“He’s a special player,” Manning said. “You hit him in stride and good things happen.”
Comments