Whitehead left home after being late for walk through and meeting

Receiver Lucky Whitehead was late for a walk-through practice and a team meeting Saturday morning, forcing the Dallas Cowboys to leave him at home, coach Jason Garrett said.
Whitehead didn’t make the trip with the team to New York and was inactive for Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.
“Lucky was late for our meetings yesterday morning,” Garrett said after the game. “We felt it was in the best interest for him and our football team not to make the trip.”
Whitehead is a back up receiver but he is the team’s primary returner on kick offs and punts.
Running back Lance Dunbar and receiver Cole Beasley’s handled those duties, respectively, on Sunday.
Whitehead was fined for missing the meeting and the walk through.
“We are getting ready to play a game and he was late for the walk through and the meeting,” Garrett said. “We felt it was in the best interest of our team and him not to be part of the game this week.”
Whitehead should be back with the team when they return to practice on Tuesday.
Comments