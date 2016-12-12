Ezekiel Elliott needs 139 yards per game in final three for record

Ezekiel Elliott opened his professional career with a dud against the Giants. The fourth overall pick had only 51 yards on 20 carries in his NFL debut, admitting it was “average” afterward.
Elliott had more yards than that at halftime Sunday, with 86 on 15 carries.
“I think I did all right,” Elliott said. “I think I had a decent game. But that’s not what it’s about. It’s about this end result and we didn’t win, so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”
Elliott had gone three games without 100 yards. His last one was against Pittsburgh in Week 10.
He ended that streak with 107 yards on 24 carries.
Elliott has 1,392 yards this season, putting him on pace for 1,713. That would fall short of DeMarco Murray’s overall franchise record and Eric Dickerson’s NFL rookie record. (Elliott already holds the team rookie record.)
He would need to average a little more than 139 yards the last three games to break Dickerson’s mark of 1,808.
