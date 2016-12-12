Cowboys Corner

December 12, 2016 12:38 AM

Jerry Jones: Darren McFadden will be promoted to 53-man roster

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Darren McFadden will be activated to the 53-man roster by the deadline at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

Jones said the team did not know what the corresponding move would be to clear a spot for McFadden, only that it would happen.

“We’ll take a look at that [move] tomorrow,” Jones said after the Cowboys’ 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. “We don’t know what we’ll move from, but he will be activated.”

McFadden has been recovering from offseason surgery on his right elbow and said earlier in the week that he is ready to go.

McFadden had the fourth-most rushing yards (1,089) in the NFL a season ago and was named the Cowboys’ offensive MVP.

But McFadden understands that he’ll be in a complementary role when he returns with standout rookie Ezekiel Elliott leading the way on the ground. Elliott is leading the league with 1,392 rushing yards and has 12 TDs in what has become an MVP-caliber season.

“Zeke has been running the ball real good, doing a heck of a job and that’s some chemistry you don’t want to mess up,” McFadden said earlier this week. “So whatever role they decide to put me in, I’m all for it.”

Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss at Giants

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams break down the Cowboys second loss of the season. Video by Drew Davison.

ddavison@star-telegram.com

Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel reacts to Cowboys' 10-7 loss to the New York Giants (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

tengel@star-telegram.com
 

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Comments

Videos

Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

View more video

Sports Videos