Jerry Jones: Darren McFadden will be promoted to 53-man roster

Darren McFadden will be activated to the 53-man roster by the deadline at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.
Jones said the team did not know what the corresponding move would be to clear a spot for McFadden, only that it would happen.
“We’ll take a look at that [move] tomorrow,” Jones said after the Cowboys’ 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. “We don’t know what we’ll move from, but he will be activated.”
McFadden has been recovering from offseason surgery on his right elbow and said earlier in the week that he is ready to go.
McFadden had the fourth-most rushing yards (1,089) in the NFL a season ago and was named the Cowboys’ offensive MVP.
But McFadden understands that he’ll be in a complementary role when he returns with standout rookie Ezekiel Elliott leading the way on the ground. Elliott is leading the league with 1,392 rushing yards and has 12 TDs in what has become an MVP-caliber season.
“Zeke has been running the ball real good, doing a heck of a job and that’s some chemistry you don’t want to mess up,” McFadden said earlier this week. “So whatever role they decide to put me in, I’m all for it.”
