December 12, 2016 12:34 AM

Jones, Garrett never considered benching an off Prescott with Romo

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

The leash on rookie quarterback sensation Dak Prescott got tested in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants Sunday.

Prescott struggled from start to finish as the Cowboys saw their 11-game losing streak come to an end, while being swept in the season series by the Giants.

The rookie fourth-round pick completed 17 of 37 passes for 137 yardss with 1 touchdown and two inteceptions. He had quarterback rating of a putrid 45.4 in what was his worst performance of the season.

The Cowboys lost despite getting 107 yards on 24 carries from running back Ezekiel Elliott as well as two turnovers in a strong performance from the defense, which held the explosive Giants to just 10 points.

Blame Prescott and the passing game. He lost a fumble on a sack in addition to the two interceptions. He had two interceptions through the first 12 games of the season and two on Sunday.

Yet, the Cowboys never considered bringing former starter Tony Romo off the bench to replace an off Prescott.

Garrett said at no point did he think about replacing Prescott with Romo. The former Pro Bowler was 15-4 in his last 19 games as a starter dating back to 2014. That was before he suffered a broken bone in his back in the preseason and lost his starting job to Prescott after the Cowboys got on a roll.

“No,” Garrett said “we feel good about Dak playing quarterback for us.”

When pressed again about why not consider Romo, Garrett bit back.

“We feel good about where Dak is right now with our football team,” Garrett said.

Owner Jerry Jones was even more definitive when asked about bringing Romo off the bench in relief of Prescott.

“No. No. No. No,” Jones said. “Not at all. Let me just say that.”

The bigger concern for the Cowboys is deciding whether Prescott struggles are a growing trend.

It was Prescott’s third consecutive game with less than 200 yards passing. He had 195 against the Washington Redskins in a 31-26 victory on Thanksgiving Day, and just 139 in a 17-15 victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 1.

They were 1 of 15 on third downs against the Giants after converted just 1 of 9 against the Vikings.

Yet the Cowboys remain confident in the rookie Prescott.

“First of all he’s got 13 NFL ball games at a high level under his belt,” Jones said. “What’s he got four interceptions now? Is it four? OK, so he’s got four interceptions in 13 ball games. I feel good about our quarterback, and I like what we are at the quarterback position as well. We should have asked and wanted him to make the drive that might have won this thing for us tonight. We were within striking distance. I don’t want to make excuses. Most of what happened to us offensively tonight was a well coached NYG defense more than a failing of a player or players.”

