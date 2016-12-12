Dez Bryant on fumble: I can’t believe it came out, but it did

Dez Bryant didn’t know what to say afterward. His lost fumble took away the Cowboys’ last, best chance to pull out a victory.
“It was just an unfortunate situation. I’m at a loss for words,” Bryant said. “I can’t believe it came out, but it did. We made too many mistakes and it cost us.”
Bryant was targeted nine times. He caught one pass. It ended in disaster.
Bryant’s first reception came on third down with 2:13 remaining, but Janoris Jenkins forced a fumble and Landon Collins recovered. It was his 13 fumble in his seven seasons, his sixth lost fumble.
Bryant was the intended receiver on both of Dak Prescott’s interceptions. The first came in the second quarter when Bryant slipped down, and Jenkins made the easy pick. Prescott threw another interception in the third quarter on a pass that sailed pass Bryant and into the hands of Leon Hall.
“I slipped. It was clear as day,” Bryant said of Jenkins’ pick. He said he wasn’t sure what happened on the second.
Of little consolation, Bryant extended his catch streak to 83 consecutive games. The last time Bryant didn’t catch a pass was Nov. 25, 2010 — his rookie season — in a game against the Saints.
“You have to give them credit,” Bryant said. “They played great defense. They played defense for all four quarters. You have to give it to them.”
