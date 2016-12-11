Lucky Whitehead most notable Cowboys player inactive tonight

As expected, returner Lucky Whitehead is the most notable player on the inactive list for the Dallas Cowboys.
Whitehead was late to a team meeting on Saturday morning and did not make the trip with the team. Cole Beasley is listed as the backup punt returner, and Lance Dunbar is the backup kickoff returner.
Whitehead has played in all 12 games for the Cowboys. He is averaging 23.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 8.8 yards on 19 punt returns.
Whitehead is also used as the fifth receiver on the team and has been utilized in the running game on jet sweeps. He has two catches for 40 yards, and eight carries for 86 yards on the season. He has never scored a special teams or offensive touchdown in his two-year career.
Swing tackle Chaz Green, meanwhile, is inactive for the 10th straight game. He is still dealing with a back issue and didn’t practice this week.
Also out is cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin) and safety J.J. Wilcox (thigh).
Healthy scratches include reserve quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Darius Jackson and defensive end Ryan Davis.
