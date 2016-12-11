Don’t expect Cowboys’ Chris Jones to join dancing punter parade

Marquette King and Pat McAfee have brought attention to punters with their dancing this season. Just don’t expect Cowboys punter Chris Jones to join in.
“No dancing for me,” Jones said with a laugh. “Yeah, I don’t know. Never tried it. So I don’t know.”
But Jones admits he loves watching McAfee and King do their thing. McAfee, who is in his eighth year in the league, became the first dancing punter. When Terrelle Pryor accused McAfee of copying King’s moves, McAfee responded with a tweet that said, “Child please. I’ve been doing this since you were still a quarterback.”
“It’s fun,” Jones said. “It’s bringing a fun aspect to the game. If you can dominate what you’re doing that play, have fun with it. The game is fun.”
The one punter he’d like to see punt is Houston’s Shane Lechler, who is in his 17th season.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever seen him do anything like that, but that would be funny,” Jones said.
Jones, who ranks sixth in the NFC in punting (40.7) and fifth in net (40.7), has the most votes in fan Pro Bowl voting. He leads Los Angeles’ Johnny Hekker, who is on pace to break his own NFL record for net average. Hekker has a 45.8 net average, better than the 44.2 he had in 2013, and he also lead sin most punts inside the 20 (40).
“Obviously during the season, it’s head down, focus on the next game,” Jones said. “You don’t pay attention much to where you are in that matter. It’s all about winning games and that kind of thing.
“It’s cool, but the Super Bowl is where we want to be. The Pro Bowl is great and all, but we’ve got bigger goals.”
