Sean Lee hopes to join Staubach, Aikman, Witten as Man of Year

The Cowboys have their Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winners on a wall by the team cafeteria. Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten loom large for the players to see as they head from the locker room to lunch.
Sean Lee, as the team’s nominee this year, would love to join that illustrious list.
“There’s also a long history with the Cowboys of giving back to the community and doing a lot of great things,” Lee said Friday. “That’s something that, when I got here, that I was motivated by. You see guys within the organization that have won [the award] – Roger, Troy and Witten – they’re Hall of Famers who are unbelievable people and role models to all of us. It’s something I take seriously, something we all take seriously.”
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and ranks among the league’s most prestigious awards.
The league will select three finalists for the award, named for Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, who died in 1999, next month with the winner announced at NFL Honors the night before Super Bowl LI.
