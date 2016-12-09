Darren McFadden: I’m getting ready for Cowboys to call me up

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is expecting to get on the 53-man roster by the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
That’s when the Cowboys have to make a decision whether to clear a spot on the roster for the veteran back, or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
McFadden, 29, returned to practice the week of the Thanksgiving game and the Cowboys three-week window is closing in.
“I haven’t heard much. We haven’t even talked about it,” McFadden said on Friday. “But my plan is to get ready like I’m going up. When Tuesday gets here, we’ll know definitely. But I plan on coming up.”
McFadden began the season on the non-football injury list after undergoing offseason surgery on his right elbow, but says he feels “real good.”
McFadden has been working with strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Woicik since his surgery and throughout the season to get back in football shape.
“I feel good, so it’s just a matter of getting in there and getting some reps,” McFadden said.
A role for McFadden, though, isn’t easily defined. He had the fourth-most rushing yards (1,089) in the NFL a season ago and was named the Cowboys’ offensive MVP.
But the Cowboys now have standout rookie Ezekiel Elliott leading the way on the ground. Elliott is leading the league with 1,285 rushing yards and has 12 TDs in what has become an MVP-caliber season.
McFadden understands that he’ll be used in a complementary role should the organization decide to bring him up next week.
“Zeke has been running the ball real good, doing a heck of a job and that’s some chemistry you don’t want to mess up,” McFadden said. “So whatever role they decide to put me in, I’m all for it.”
Comments