Cowboys injury report: Wilcox out, DeMarcus Lawrence questionable

Dallas Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox will miss a second straight game with a thigh contusion, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is officially listed as questionable with a back injury for Sunday night’s game at the New York Giants.
Wilcox didn’t practice all week as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained on Thanksgiving Day against the Washington Redskins.
Lawrence, meanwhile, is expected to be available, but didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday. He is still dealing with a back injury. Lawrence has 12 quarterback pressures and one sack in eight games this season.
Defensive backs Orlando Scandrick (foot) and Barry Church (forearm), defensive end Jack Crawford (foot), linebacker Justin Durant (hamstring) and left tackle Tyron Smith (back) are also listed as questionable, but expected to play.
Swing tackle Chaz Green (back) and cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin) have been ruled out along with Wilcox.
Comments