What does Odell Beckham think of Cowboys’ rookies Dak and Zeke?

Odell Beckham knows what it’s like to take the NFL by storm as a rookie. The Giants receiver won offensive rookie of the year honors in 2014, with 42 votes to Zack Martin’s seven and Mike Evans’ 1.
So he appreciates what Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have done as rookies this season. Elliott leads the NFL in rushing, and Prescott’s passer rating ranks third.
Both Elliott and Prescott are candidates for league MVP.
“Absolutely, on the Giants or not on the Giants, you have to respect that,” Beckham said in a conference call with Cowboys reporters. “These young men have come into the league on an 11-1 team, and they’re doing it. Up for MVP candidates. Both up for rookie of the year. It’s been a phenomenal, phenomenal season for them.”
Beckham remembers playing Prescott in college when Beckham was at LSU and Prescott at Mississippi State, and the Giants Pro Bowler offered advice to Elliott before the season.
“Zeke was a guy who I was talking to before the season just because I know where he’s at and what he’s going to be going through, and I’ve seen it already with what he’s already gone through,” Beckham said. “So just trying to give him an understanding of how everything works. I love it. I love to see Zeke out there celebrating. I love to see Dak out there with a smile. I played Dak in college. I’ve known him. We go back a little bit. So it really is great to see these guys doing their thing. You just want to minimize that this Sunday.”
Comments