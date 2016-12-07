Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Average’ debut shaped me into player I am today

10:09 Titletown, TX., episode 17: Cowboy Up Pause

1:24 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: This "offense needs to grow up."

2:28 Texas Live! Rangers & The Cordish Companies unveil new sports/entertainment/retail district

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:12 Rangers Derek Holland earned the win after Saturday against Astros

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth