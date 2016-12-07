Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee nominated for NFL Man of the Year Award

0:41 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses center field needs Pause

6:39 Carlisle dishes about injuries to Bogut and Curry

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M

2:22 “The End of the War at Pearl Harbor.”

1:14 Fort Worth duplex destroyed in overnight fire

1:59 Trump's White House

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth