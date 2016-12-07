Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee nominated for NFL Man of the Year Award

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Each team nominated a player for the award, which is presented by Nationwide.
Lee leads the team in tackles with 134, including 10 tackles for loss.
Former TCU great and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is also on the list.
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league's most prestigious awards.
Three of the nominees will be selected as finalists for the award, named for Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton, who died in 1999. Finalists will be announced in January 2017.
The winner will be announced in Houston at NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI, from 7-9 p.m. on FOX.
Here’s a look at the nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award:
Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan
Baltimore Ravens: Steve Smith Sr.
Buffalo Bills: Eric Wood
Carolina Panthers: Greg Olsen
Chicago Bears: Sam Acho
Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton
Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas
Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee
Denver Broncos: Virgil Green
Detroit Lions: Don Carey
Green Bay Packers: Jayrone Elliott
Houston Texans: Brian Cushing
Indianapolis Colts: Joe Reitz
Jacksonville Jaguars: Julius Thomas
Kansas City Chiefs Alex Smith
Los Angeles Rams: Johnny Hekker
Miami Dolphins: Mike Pouncey
Minnesota Vikings: Chad Greenway
New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski
New Orleans Saints: Roman Harper
New York Giants: Eli Manning
New York Jets: Brandon Marshall
Oakland Raiders: Dan Williams
Philadelphia Eagles: Jon Dorenbos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Arthur Moats
San Diego Chargers: Jeremiah Attaochu
San Francisco 49ers: Torrey Smith
Seattle Seahawks: Cliff Avril
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vincent Jackson
Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey
Washington Redskins: Pierre Garçon
