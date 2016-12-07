Cowboys Corner

December 7, 2016 9:44 AM

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee nominated for NFL Man of the Year Award

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Each team nominated a player for the award, which is presented by Nationwide.

Lee leads the team in tackles with 134, including 10 tackles for loss.

Former TCU great and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is also on the list.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league's most prestigious awards.

Three of the nominees will be selected as finalists for the award, named for Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton, who died in 1999. Finalists will be announced in January 2017.

The winner will be announced in Houston at NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI, from 7-9 p.m. on FOX.

Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams offer their thoughts on the Cowboys' 17-15 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night. Video by Drew Davison.

ddavison@star-telegram.com
 

NFL leaders

Here’s a look at the nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award:

Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan

Baltimore Ravens: Steve Smith Sr.

Buffalo Bills: Eric Wood

Carolina Panthers: Greg Olsen

Chicago Bears: Sam Acho

Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton

Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas

Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee

Denver Broncos: Virgil Green

Detroit Lions: Don Carey

Green Bay Packers: Jayrone Elliott

Houston Texans: Brian Cushing

Indianapolis Colts: Joe Reitz

Jacksonville Jaguars: Julius Thomas

Kansas City Chiefs Alex Smith

Los Angeles Rams: Johnny Hekker

Miami Dolphins: Mike Pouncey

Minnesota Vikings: Chad Greenway

New England Patriots: Rob Gronkowski

New Orleans Saints: Roman Harper

New York Giants: Eli Manning

New York Jets: Brandon Marshall

Oakland Raiders: Dan Williams

Philadelphia Eagles: Jon Dorenbos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Arthur Moats

San Diego Chargers: Jeremiah Attaochu

San Francisco 49ers: Torrey Smith

Seattle Seahawks: Cliff Avril

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vincent Jackson

Tennessee Titans: Jurrell Casey

Washington Redskins: Pierre Garçon

Related content

Cowboys Corner

Comments

Videos

One person is shot after police chase ended in Dallas

View more video

Sports Videos