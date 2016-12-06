Nagging injuries has Orlando Scandrick frustrated

Orlando Scandrick’s return from a serious knee injury sidelined him all of last season continues to be complicated by nagging injuries.
He missed the 2015 season after tearing the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee in training camp. His return this season was mitigated in the season opener when he suffered hamstring strains on both legs. He played in Week 2, but then missed the next four games.
Scandrick is being limited by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which is why he was replaced in the regular defense against the Minnesota Vikings by rookie Anthony Brown and only played in nickel situations.
Scandrick said he has been dealing with the foot injury for a few weeks and it’s something he will have to play through for the rest of the season.
“It’s very frustrating,” Scandrick said. “But there is nothing I can do. I doubt it gets better until the off-season. The only treatment is rest. And I can’t get that at this time. It’s not a long-term health issue. But it’s unfortunate. I knew the first year back would be difficult and things like this would pop up. I’ve just got to get through this season.”
The Cowboys (11-1) have already clinched a playoff berth. They play at the New York Giants on Sunday.
